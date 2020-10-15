Miranda Lambert Wishes ‘Sweet Husband’ Brendan McLoughlin Happy Birthday

Feeling the love! Miranda Lambert celebrated her husband Brendan McLoughlin‘s birthday with an adorable tribute.

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer, 36, posted four pictures via Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, of herself and the former New York City police officer, 30. In one photo, Lambert kisses McLoughlin on the head while he smiles. The second snapshot features McLoughlin sitting with one of the couple’s dogs and another picture shows the New York native standing in front of cattle. The final photo is a selfie of the pair in a car.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet husband,” she captioned the post. “The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light. ❤️ (and I love your obsession with cows🐄) #nyc #dreamboat.”

One week earlier, the Grammy winner showed off McLoughlin’s ranch hand skills when she posted a series of photos of him lifting hay while shirtless.

“Make hay while the sun shines y’all! ☀️,” she wrote via Instagram on October 8.

Lambert has documented her and McLoughlin’s quarantine adventures via Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic. The “Little Red Wagon” singer and her hubby went on an epic road trip in May.

“We camped our way to see our NY family. 6 days: 4 states: 1000 miles. Nashville to Pigeon Forge TN… Virginia to PA and then NY,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It was a nice change of pace. Something about the highway is calming, and at the same time keeps you completely focused.”

Lambert revealed in February 2019 that she and McLoughlin had secretly tied the knot one month prior. The couple met three months earlier on the set of Good Morning America, where he was doing crowd control for her performance. She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

The “Bluebird” singer celebrated her one-year anniversary with McLoughlin in January.

“I’m so happy to walk through this life with you,” Lambert wrote via Instagram. “Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you. #MrsMcLoughlin.”