Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Reveal That They Secretly Got Married

A sweet and secretive love story! Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and one-time Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín revealed that they secretly tied the knot.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day,” the two pageant queens wrote in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, October 30. The caption included the date of their intimate nuptials — Friday, October 28.

Varela, 26, and Valentín, 22, shared a reel that featured moments from their relationship alongside the announcement. The clip included footage of the duo kissing on a beach, standing outside the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico, showing off their nearly identical diamond rings next to a cake, flower petals spelling out “Te Amo” on a bed and “Marry Me” balloons from their engagement. For their private wedding ceremony, both brides wore white. Varela opted for a white jacket with black pants while Valentín donned a white blazer dress with fringe at the bottom.

The newlyweds met in 2020 during the Miss Grand International competition. “Omg congratulations, MGI brought together a beautiful union,” former Miss Grand International champion Abena Akuaba commented on the marriage announcement.

Although the former titleholders previously kept their romantic relationship a secret, they frequently share photos of each other via social media. In January, Varela posted a snap of her and the Puerto Rico native wearing matching New York Yankees hats as they stood cheek to cheek in front of a sunset on the beach.

Valentín, for her part, shared a carousel of Instagram photos of the pair posing in bikinis in December 2021, including one shot of them holding hands. The model also gave her now-spouse a seemingly platonic shout-out via Instagram in April 2021. “One of the great gifts in this experience was your friendship. Walking this process with you was a special and real one. Miss you, my girl,” she captioned photos of her and Varela swimming, hugging and walking down a street side by side.

After receiving an outpouring of support from fans following the wedding reveal, Varela replied in a pinned comment. “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks,” the Argentina native wrote.

Valentín echoed her wife’s messages via her Instagram Story, writing, “What a blessing it is to read every message. Thank you all for your words and good wishes.”