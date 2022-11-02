Cancel OK
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Reveal That They Secretly Got Married After Keeping Relationship ‘Private’

By
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Reveal That They Secretly Got Married
Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela. Courtesy Fabiola Valentín/Instagram

 

A sweet and secretive love story! Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and one-time Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín revealed that they secretly tied the knot.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day,” the two pageant queens wrote in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, October 30. The caption included the date of their intimate nuptials — Friday, October 28.

Varela, 26, and Valentín, 22, shared a reel that featured moments from their relationship alongside the announcement. The clip included footage of the duo kissing on a beach, standing outside the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico, showing off their nearly identical diamond rings next to a cake, flower petals spelling out “Te Amo” on a bed and “Marry Me” balloons from their engagement. For their private wedding ceremony, both brides wore white. Varela opted for a white jacket with black pants while Valentín donned a white blazer dress with fringe at the bottom.

The newlyweds met in 2020 during the Miss Grand International competition. “Omg congratulations, MGI brought together a beautiful union,” former Miss Grand International champion Abena Akuaba commented on the marriage announcement.

Although the former titleholders previously kept their romantic relationship a secret, they frequently share photos of each other via social media. In January, Varela posted a snap of her and the Puerto Rico native wearing matching New York Yankees hats as they stood cheek to cheek in front of a sunset on the beach.

Valentín, for her part, shared a carousel of Instagram photos of the pair posing in bikinis in December 2021, including one shot of them holding hands. The model also gave her now-spouse a seemingly platonic shout-out via Instagram in April 2021. “One of the great gifts in this experience was your friendship. Walking this process with you was a special and real one. Miss you, my girl,” she captioned photos of her and Varela swimming, hugging and walking down a street side by side.

After receiving an outpouring of support from fans following the wedding reveal, Varela replied in a pinned comment. “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks,” the Argentina native wrote.

Valentín echoed her wife’s messages via her Instagram Story, writing, “What a blessing it is to read every message. Thank you all for your words and good wishes.”

