Model Jade Ramey has refuted Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ allegations that she was employed as a sex worker by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made,” Ramey told Entertainment Tonight in a Friday, April 5, statement. “How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion.”

She added, “We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time.”

Ramey, 30, has not further addressed the allegations. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Jones, 38, sued Diddy, 54, in February, claiming that the music mogul sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him for more than a year. Jones, a record producer, also accused Diddy of sex trafficking multiple women including Ramey and 50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy. (Joy, 37, has also denied the allegations.)

According to Jones’ lawsuit, Diddy “bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” including Ramey and Joy.

Diddy, meanwhile, has denied the allegations via his attorney.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Diddy’s lawyer Shawn Holley told Us in a February statement. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

Holley continued: “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Weeks later, two of Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by law enforcement officers. According to Homeland Security, the March raids were in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy has not been arrested or charged with a crime and another of his lawyers have denounced the accusations.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” attorney Aaron Dyer told Us in a statement last month. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.