Taylor Rousseau Grigg and Kyle Marisa Roth’s deaths shook the TikTok community — and broke the hearts of their fans.

Grigg died in October 2024 at the age of 25 after battling undisclosed medical issues. Her husband, Cameron Grigg, announced her death via social media, revealing she’d been “in and out of the hospital since we got married” in 2023.

Two months before her death, Taylor celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Cameron. “Happy one year to us. I love you, Cameron!! 💛,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2024, posting footage from their special day.

Earlier in 2024, TikTok star Roth died at the age of 36. Her cause of death was not immediately known, but fans honored her legacy upon the news.

“I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her,” actress Julia Fox wrote in the comments section of Kyle’s sister Lindsay Roth’s announcement that April. “I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”

Scroll down for a look back at some of the most shocking TikTok star deaths:

Timothy Hall

Hall, who was known on social media as “Timbo the Redneck,” was killed in August 2021 after being in an accident involving his pick-up truck. He was 18. Hall was doing donuts in his vehicle when the truck flipped and he flew out of the driver’s seat, according to a video posted by a family friend named Tony. The truck landed on Hall and killed him.

Hall’s mother confirmed his death on his TikTok account saying, “He won’t be making any more videos, no more videos at all. My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn’t make it, and I want to thank everybody for all the fans that he had.”

She added, “He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans and everybody that supported him and it meant a lot to him. Sometimes he wouldn’t listen to me, he’d say, ‘I gotta do this TikTok!'”

Cooper Noriega

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that Noriega died at the age of 19. Noriega was found dead in a parking lot, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Six months later, the coroner determined that his death was due to the combined effects of fentanyl, lorazepam, which is used to treat anxiety, and alprazolam, also known as Xanax. The medical examiner added that Noriega’s recent use of clonazepam, another anxiety medicine, was a separate factor in his death.

Prior to his death, Noriega, who was also a model, opened up about struggling with mental illness and substance use. “I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old, you may think that’s crazy but that’s the life I’ve been dealt,” he said in a TikTok video days before his passing, revealing he created a Discord server for his followers to share their stories.

“One of the many things I’ve learned while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down,” Noriega added. “For that reason, Discord is meant to bring us all together and create a safe space where people can vent and help others through their tough times.

In November 2023, two men, one of whom is Erick Oved Estrada, were arrested for their alleged connection to Noriega’s death. Prosecutors alleged that one of Estrada’s associates distributed “fentanyl-laced oxycodone” to Noriega, which caused a fatal overdose. All parties involved pleaded not guilty and a trial was set for January 2024, but has since been rescheduled for November 2024, according to the Simi Valley Acorn.

Kyle Marisa Roth

Kyle’s mom, Jacquie Cohen Roth, announced her daughter’s death in April 2024 via LinkedIn, writing, “My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. … Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.” Kyle was 36 at the time of her death.

In August 2024, Maryland’s Chief Medical Examiner’s report revealed that Kyle’s death was caused by a cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis. Kyle’s toxicology report showed traces of diphenhydramine, an antihistamine such as Benadryl, as well as mitragynine, which is often used for pain management, according to the report obtained by TMZ.

Kyle previously told her followers about her journey to overcome colon cancer as well as multiple surgeries that led to “lots of bad ass f—ing scars.” She shared in July 2021 via X that she’d had “three major abdominal surgeries, one reconstructive shoulder surgery” was “missing” three internal organs and experienced “over a dozen broken bones.”

Jainer Moises Pinedo Vargas

Vargas, who was known as the “Dancing Engineer” on TikTok, died in August 2024 due to complications of dengue fever. He was 34. Vargas contracted the mosquito-borne disease while in Condorcanqui Province, Peru, one month prior.

After going to the hospital in Bagua, Peru, Vargas was transferred to a larger facility in Chiclayo when doctors discovered fluid around his lungs. His condition continued to worsen and Vargas was put on a ventilator. Doctors later found that Vargas had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which Department of Health Deputy Minister Ricardo Peña told Peru21 likely contributed to his death.

Caleb Graves

Graves died in September 2024 at the age of 33 after running in the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon. The TikTok star reportedly received medical assistance shortly after he crossed the finished line in Anaheim, California. The Anaheim Police Department public information officer Sergeant Matt Sutter told Us in a statement that one of the workers noticed Graves “clutching his chest” and “noticed he was going into cardiac arrest.”

Sutter continued: “He was quickly transported to the nearby Anaheim Global Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.” An exact cause of death has not been revealed.

Graves, who gained over 18,000 followers on TikTok for sharing content about the Disney parks and films, revealed one day prior to the race that he was “worried” about the California heat for the marathon. He recalled walking his dog outside for 20 minutes in the heat and then “10 minutes after I got back in, I just passed out, fell asleep, no control over my body. It was heat exhaustion, ’cause it’s only happened once to me before.”

Taylor Rousseau Grigg

Taylor’s husband, Cameron, confirmed her death in October 2024, revealing it was “so sudden and unexpected.” The TikTok star, who also owned online boutiques Geaux Savage and Sauvage and Beauty, was 25.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Cameron wrote via Instagram. “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

He continued, “She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there. Her earthly body is still here with us being run by machines to keep her organs viable for donation.”

Taylor’s cause of death was not revealed, but she previously told her followers that she was dealing with several undisclosed medical issues.