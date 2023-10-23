Victor Oladipo penned a motivational message inspired by his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

“Invest in someone that’s going to make you greater. Not just in your craft but in every way,” the NBA veteran, 31, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, October 22, alongside a post from ESPN about how Kelce’s stats have improved in recent weeks with Swift, 33, in the stands. “We look at it like, it’s Taylor Swift. Yes, you’re right for looking at it in that way but what about the things we don’t see.”

Oladipo believes that Kelce’s recent success doesn’t stem just from “her coming to the games” but that the tight end, 34, is in a “whole different mentality now.”

“She is making him better and challenging him in more than one way — we just see it in his play,” Oladipo continued. “Invest in someone that is going to make you greater in the areas of your life you want to be great in. Life is [too] short to settle. Have a queen that can rule with you not just beside you 👑🤎🙏🏿 #justadifferentperspective.”

Swift attended her fourth Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, October 22, as the team took on the Los Angeles Chargers. During the broadcast, CBS shared a graphic — which was the same one Oladipo shared on social media — that indicated Kelce gained 99 yards per game with Swift in attendance versus 46.5 when he’s “left to his own devices,” which subtly quoted her hit song “Anti-Hero.”

Yet again, Swift seemingly acted as Kelce and the Chiefs’ good luck charm as they were victorious over the Chargers in a 31-17 win on Sunday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked in a postgame press conference that the singer “can stay around all she wants” as Kelce “keeps getting better with time.”

Following the team’s victory, Swift and Kelce made an appearance at a postgame celebration. The couple posed for pictures with Kelce’s teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon. In one snap, Swift gave Kelce a peck on the cheek while resting her hand on his chest.

While Swift and Kelce have been linked together since September, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that things are heating up for the pair.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the insider explained, noting that their loved ones see Swift and Kelce’s strong connection when they are together. “Friends think they’re in love.”