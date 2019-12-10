NeNe Leakes Calls Andy Cohen’s Response to His Repeat Dress Diss ‘Bulls–t’ 





Holding a grudge? NeNe Leakes is still so unimpressed by Andy Cohen’s repeat outfit diss toward her, that she has now vocalized her disdain for the remark via Twitter.

“And what you said was some bulls–t,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, tweeted on Monday, December 9. She didn’t elaborate on her point, but the message was seemingly directed at the comment Cohen, 51, made about her days prior.

During a recent episode of Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Superficial author mocked the fact that Leakes rewore a dress twice on TV. “One of NeNe’s confessional looks this year is the same dress she wore to our big doorbell show in LA where the strap broke,” he said on Sunday, December 8.

“So, I guess she fixed her strap, which we love,” he continued, as his guests erupted in laughter. “We just love our eagle-eyed researchers here. Was that shady?”

The Glee alum clapped back at Cohen via Instagram a day after his critical remark aired. Leakes noted that she didn’t understand “the point” behind the Bravo host’s feedback for her fashion choices, but she also regarded his unexpected critique as “pointless” and “messy.”

“I don’t get it. That was 2 years ago,” she captioned the post, which was accompanied by a clip that featured Cohen’s comment. “I wore this dress ONCE, so I can’t sit in a confessional with it on @bravoandy. How many times have you recycled your suits and ties?”

Leakes continued, “It’s enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us! No, I mean coming for me! It’s not cool. Wasn’t you interviewing those girls? What you mad about?”

The Never Make the Same Mistake Twice author claimed that Bravo executives “stay coming” for her, and added that she does not “appreciate this at all.”

Leakes is not alone in wearing clothes twice. In a separate Instagram update, the reality TV star pointed out across several images that many female stars have recycled their outfits including Michelle Obama, Kiera Knightley and Kim Kardashian. Leakes noted in the post’s caption that she was “not sure why women who are public figures can’t repeat an outfit.”

Tiffany Haddish has repeatedly worn her iconic Alexander McQueen gown, which she debuted at the premiere of Girls Trip in July 2017. She later took the stage of 90th Academy Awards in February 2018 with Maya Rudolph, glammed up in the designer dress.

While sporting the look once more during her Saturday Night Live monologue in November 2017, Haddish explained why she is not ashamed to keep wearing the designer outfit. “I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress! This dress cost way more than my mortgage,” the Nobody’s Fool star, 40, said at the time. “This a Alexander McQueen, OK? It’s a $4,000 dress. I’m going to wear this dress multiple times.”