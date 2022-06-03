Weighing in. NeNe Leakes has been named in a lawsuit, alleging that her relationship with Nyonisela Sioh began before he separated from his wife — though she is publicly denying the allegations.

“I’m already out here a husband stealer and this is too much,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, said during an Instagram Live video on Thursday, June 2. “And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.”

She added: “Nobody want to steal nobody else’s problems, honey.”

While Leakes has yet to further address the legal battle, she and the Nyoni Couture designer enjoyed a date night on Thursday. The former Bravo personality shared Instagram Story footage of the twosome sitting in their car as Muni Long‘s “Hrs and Hrs” played in the background.

Us Weekly confirmed hours earlier that Leakes had been named in a lawsuit by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh — who previously wed Sioh in November 2010 —in which she alleged that the Linnethia Lounge owner broke up their “happy” marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Tehmeh-Sioh claimed that she and Sioh “enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship” with an “active sexual relationship” before he moved on with the Glee alum.

“Upon information and belief, during the Plaintiff’s marriage, Defendant and Plaintiff’s husband engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited and adulterous affair without the knowledge or consent of Plaintiff,” the court filing read.

Tehmeh-Sioh — who separated from the Liberia native in December 2021 — further alleged that her estranged husband “lied” about his whereabouts and his romance with Leakes. The court docs revealed Tehmeh-Sioh — who shares 12-year-old son Nyoni with Sioh — is asking for $100,000 in damages for “dishonor of the marriage bed,” “invasion and deprivation of exclusive marital rights and privileges,” “embarrassment and humiliation” and more. At the time, Leakes’ rep had no comment on the matter.

While the reality TV star denied infidelity on her part, Us confirmed her romance with Sioh in December 2021 with a source noting that they were introduced by Peter Thomas, who was previously married to Leakes’ former costar Cynthia Bailey.

The New Normal alum’s budding relationship comes less than three months after her longtime husband, Gregg Leakes, died after a battle with stage III colon cancer. He was 66.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes,” a rep told Us in September 2021. “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

NeNe — who shares son Brentt with her late spouse — opened up about whether she was ready to find love again nearly one month later.

“Thank you to everybody. All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too,” she said in an Instagram video that October. “I’m just over here doing me right now, but hey! I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!