Making his case heard! Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday, February 19 — and she’s already being pursued by actor Nicholas Braun.

The Succession star, 32, attempted to shoot his shot with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, through a nearly three-minute-long Instagram video on Monday, February 22. In his post’s caption, he tagged Kardashian and explained to her that “it’s all about meeting new people” after her split.

“This Kim and Kanye divorce news is just bumming me out. God damn. … It hurts to think about how they’re feeling and how she’s feeling,” he said in the clip. “I mean, I’m wondering at this point, where do they even go from here? Where does she go … at this moment? ‘Cause she’s been through three marriages now and it’s like, are you willing to even take a shot on a new guy at this point? Would you be down to meet a new person, totally just kind of different guy? One who could, you know, make you laugh a little bit or make you feel small cause he’s so tall.”

Braun added, “Or, you know, just a guy who’s reaching out, talking about her on the internet. A guy who makes a video like this and he’s just sort of, like, trying to find a way to talk to her because he doesn’t know anybody who knows her. So, he’s just sort of making a video that might possibly penetrate her — not the right word choice — but enter her sphere. And she might see him and go, ‘Hmm, this is kind of different. You know, this guy is odd but maybe in a good way.’ And he goes to himself, ‘Yeah, you’re right. There’s something real here and there’s something good. There’s a deep understanding between these two souls.’”

Though it’s unclear if the Skims mogul received his bold declaration, Braun got supportive messages from many of his famous friends. Lili Reinhart advised him to “give her a little time” and “she’ll come around,” while Anna Camp simply commented, “Yesssss.”

As Christopher Mintz-Plasse wrote that Kardashian would “be absolutely insane to pass up this opportunity,” the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor replied, “I respect whatever mental state she’s in.”

Kardashian was married to West, 43, for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce on Friday. News of her filing comes after Us Weekly confirmed on January 5 that the reality star was “done” with the marriage.

This marks Kardashian’s third divorce after being married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011. She shares children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months, with the Yeezy designer.

“This really was done amicably. The filing wasn’t a surprise to either of them; both knew it was coming,” a source told Us following the split. “There is no one person who is exiting the marriage. They both just grew apart from each other. They both wanted to make the marriage work — that’s why they put this off for so long.”

A second insider revealed to Us that West “had moved out of the family mansion before Christmas” and “only came home to spend the holidays with the kids,” noting that he is currently residing in Wyoming.

Kardashian and West’s struggles came to a head in July 2020 when the rapper commented on their private family life in several public outbursts. At the time, the Grammy winner even claimed that he was trying to divorce the businesswoman for the last two years.

That same month, Us broke the news that the KKW Beauty creator started meeting with lawyers following her now-estranged spouse’s controversial comments. A source later told Us in January that Kardashian has had high-powered attorney Laura Wasser, whose previous clients include Kelly Clarkson and Johnny Depp, “on retainer and actively working” for her since last summer.