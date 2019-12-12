



Far from over. Nick Cannon took aim at Eminem once again in his second diss track against Slim Shady.

The Masked Singer host, 39, dropped “Pray for Him” featuring The Black Squad’s Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla, Conceited and Prince Eazy via YouTube late Tuesday, December 10. In the explicit song, Cannon accuses Eminem, 47, of “gettin’ facelifts like an Instagram whore” and voting for President Donald Trump, among other scathing lines.

“Used to be the king of the world, Ludacris, lucrative lyrics / Now all you do is just growl / Like you got Tourettes and hysterics,” he raps. “Maybe it’s your Mommy issues / Maybe you’re white devilish spirit.”

Later in his verse, the Wild ’N Out host claims Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) is “viewed in America as a motherf–kin’ drug addict” who will “never be a legend.”

The drama between the pair started on December 5 when the Detroit native and Fat Joe released their new song, “Lord Above,” in which Eminem calls his and Cannon’s mutual ex Mariah Carey “a nutjob.”

The former America’s Got Talent host responded by releasing his first diss track, “The Invitation,” on Monday, December 9, in which he alleges Eminem uses “crack, pills and smack [heroin],” accuses him of being a bad father and raps that he “heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a c–k.” Cannon also taunted the “Stan” rapper on Instagram, inviting him to “come out and play” on the set of Wild ’N Out. In another post, he called Eminem “Grandpa Marshall.”

In response, Eminem tweeted, “U mad bro? Stop lying on my d–k. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck. I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

50 Cent also got involved in the beef, writing via Instagram on Tuesday, December 10, “I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf–ker come close to beating him man. hey Nick that s–t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!”

Eminem has yet to respond to Cannon’s second diss track.