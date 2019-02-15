In love with love! Nick Jonas fawned over his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as the duo celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple. In fact, Thursday, February 14, marked their first Valentine’s Day together period.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to you and yours!” the singer, 26, captioned a sexy Instagram photo of himself and the actress, 36, cuddled up behind a piano on Thursday. “How lucky am I.” He added a heart emoji and a smiley face to his note.

Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas wrote a lovey-dovey message of her own. “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones,” she wrote alongside an Instagram pic of herself kissing her husband’s cheek. “Always and forever.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in May 2018 that the pair were dating. Two months later, the Quantico alum and the former Disney Channel star got engaged. They tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies in her native India in December 2018.

“We haven’t changed [since marrying], strangely, because we’re still navigating being — because we didn’t even date for a long time — we’re navigating getting to know each other,” Chopra Jonas told Us exclusively on Monday, February 11. “It’s just magical because every day is like a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star also opened up to Us and other reporters about starting a family. “We both know that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much,” she admitted. “We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work, so I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

The “Jealous” singer showed his support for the Baywatch actress’ career at the Isn’t It Romantic premiere on Monday. “He had his arm wrapped around her tightly, and their chemistry showed through their body language,” an eyewitness told Us. “They seemed totally in love and very connected. Nick stood back and let Priyanka do her thing. He looked so proud and supportive while she posed for photos.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!