What drama? Nick Lachey was all smiles while making his first TV appearance amid his recent legal woes.

The Love Is Blind cohost, 49 — who must attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after a 2022 altercation with a paparazzo — appeared to be in a great mood while discussing the Netflix series’ season 4 reunion on the Tuesday, April 4, episode of the Today show.

The 98 Degrees singer revealed that the reunion, which he will cohost with wife Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo) will be the dating series’ first-ever live show.

“I’m holding on for dear life, man,” Nick — who has hosted the series alongside his wife since its 2020 debut — joked about the stress of the upcoming live taping. “It’s gonna be a lot to digest. The reunion gives everybody a chance to kinda clear the air and get those questions answered — and doing it live is certainly gonna add a whole other layer of intrigue.”

While the Lacheys will grill all five couples from the fourth season (Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds and Paul Peden and Micah Lussier), that doesn’t mean they’re experts when it comes to love, the “I Do” crooner told Today hosts Carson Daly, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

“[Our friends] come to us for advice, which is the most foolish thing you could ever do,” Nick — who shares sons Camden, 10, and Phoenix, 6, and daughter Brooklyn, 8, with the former MTV VJ — quipped as the Today anchors laughed. “We have absolutely no clue what we’re doing, I don’t think anyone really does. Do what works for you and hold on for dear life.”

Nick’s appearance on Today comes weeks after a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told Us Weekly that the “Hardest Thing” singer is “participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program” one year after the incident.

“As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings,” the spokesperson continued. “Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed.”

As for Vanessa’s take on the situation — during which Nick allegedly attempted to grab a cell phone from a celebrity photographer and smash her window — a source exclusively told Us on March 27 that the NCIS: Hawai’i star, 42, “likes to look at the bright side of things.”

“She stands by Nick, but she agrees that he didn’t handle the situation correctly,” the insider shared. “He behaved inappropriately. She says this whole ordeal has been a wake up call and that we can all learn from it, especially Nick.”

The Newlyweds alum, for his part, admitted that he “overreacted.”

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” he tweeted in March 2022, one day after the incident. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”