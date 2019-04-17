Mixing it up! Nick Viall sent Bachelor Nation fans into a frenzy while opening up about a steamy encounter he recently had.

“I made out with my first guy yesterday. It was fun,” the former Bachelor, 38, revealed on the Monday, April 15, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I was a little bit [nervous].”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum added that tongue was involved in the lip-lock session. “It moved,” he teased.

Despite the intimate moment, Viall is still single and ready to mingle and has “no timeline” for finding a girlfriend. “I still hope to meet someone someday,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018. “That could be tomorrow, that could be in five years.”

Although the “Viall Files” podcast host is still on the market, his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, who won his Bachelor season in 2017, has moved on with businessmen boyfriend Josh Wolfe. “I heard through the grapevine, but we don’t have any contact. But I think that’s great,” Viall told Us in February of Grimaldi’s new relationship. “I wish her the best. I’m glad she’s found someone to spend time with.”

The two-time Bachelorette contestant previously told Us in August 2018 that he and the special education teacher, who split in August 2017, do not keep in touch. “We’re, I guess, friends,” he said at the time. “I don’t know. Just a normal ex.”

Viall poked fun at his single status in February on Valentine’s Day via an Instagram video of himself painting while shirtless. “Hello, everybody. Happy Valentine’s Day. For all of you lovers out there, congratulations, you can suck it,” he teased. “For all of the people who are alone, like myself, I thought we would do a happy little painting, because why not?”

Meanwhile, Grimaldi spent Cupid’s special day with her new beau. “Surround yourself with love, everyday,” the No Better You founder captioned a sweet photo of the pair. “#Happyvalentinesday #loveeveryday.”

