To each their own. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s tumultuous relationship with girlfriend Jen Harley, saying that the couple seem to enjoy the theatrics of their up and down union.

“It’s such a rollercoaster,” she confessed to Us of the twosome on Thursday, September 27, while promoting her current partnership with Megabus on safety.

Though the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 30, supports her castmate, she says their explosive interactions are not her cup of tea. “I’m like, ‘Dude, if you’re happy, then whatever. I guess you guys just love the drama, but it’s not for me.'”

Her sentiments echoed those of her other costars, including Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who spoke to Us in August about the couple.

“She’s treating him like this, we have to like like her, if he likes her,” DelVecchio told Us at the time. “It’s just a weird situation, but it’s not for us to really like, it’s for him. We support Ronnie. 100 percent.”

Farley agreed, “I always say, ‘If Ron likes her, we like her.’ Whatever emotion he’s on.”

According to DelVecchio, 38, the couple’s status is usually best reflected via social media. “I keep refreshing Instagram and see if they post anything yet,” he told Us.

Most recently, Harley, 33, posted an Instagram Story snuggled up to Ortiz-Magro, 32, on Friday, September 28.

The on-again, off-again couple appeared to reunite in August less than two months after a violent brawl in Las Vegas, posting photos from their vacation to Puerto Rico with 5-month-old daughter Ariana.

Harley was arrested for domestic battery in June for allegedly dragging her love with a car, leaving the Famously Single star bloody and bruised. Harley was also left with minor cuts, scratches and dried blood according to a police report obtained by Us in July. Charges against her were later dropped.

Ortiz-Magro later addressed their volatile arguments, which aired on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, to fans with a post to Instagram Stories on August 30. “For the record I love My family, my daughter & the mother of my child,” he wrote at the time. “The way I felt during that moment isn’t [how] I feel 3 months later. Unfortunately, this season caught a rough patch in bother of our lives, we stuck together & have got thru it. Ariana grows up in a happy home, regardless of what is shown & edited for TV. It a combination of bad timing, a lot of moving parts, misinformed information. she has two amazing parents who [love] her. Enjoy your #Jerzday.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

