Nikki Bella Is Skipping WrestleMania 35 After John Cena Breakup

Stars, just like us! Even though Nikki Bella has moved on from ex-fiancé John Cena, she still would rather not run into him at public events.

Bella, 35, is “avoiding WrestleMania” on Sunday, April 7, she tells Us Weekly. “I never thought the man of my dreams was gonna ask me to marry him and he did,” she said, referencing his proposal at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. “So it’s still a bit sensitive for me.”

Although, the Total Divas star does admit she had “seen him a few times” since the breakup, she will be a no-show at WrestleMania 35 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The WWE stars started dating in 2012, and Cena, 41, popped the question to the Total Bellas lead after five years of dating in 2017. The pair called it off in March 2018, reconciled two months later, and then split for good in July.

Since their breakup, Nikki has moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. Us confirmed the relationship in January, and the reality star chatted about the romance on her podcast in March.

“Yeah, we’re dating,” she said. “There’s been a lot of speculation about us … but I’m still dating [other people] … We’re not engaged. We’re not married. We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend. We don’t say, ‘I love you.’ We make out. He’s a great kisser.”

Cena, for his part, was spotted holding hands and having dinner with engineer Shay Shariatzadeh in Canada in late March.

In the fourth season of Total Bellas, the reality star told twin sister Brie that she would be pained to see her ex-fiancé move on with another person: “No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s going to kill me.”

Previously, the Total Divas star opened up about her bond with Cena. “I’ve always been grateful to have John in my life and to have a man like that,” she told Us in February. “He’s an amazing man. And even through such a hard breakup, he has been truly so amazing.”

