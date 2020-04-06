Nikki Bella Reveals She Watched Ex-Fiance John Cena’s Wrestling Match

Showing her support? Nikki Bella admitted that she watched WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5, even when her ex-fiance, John Cena, hit the screen.

In a Twitter Q&A session with fans, one user asked Bella, 36, if she chose to “turn the tv off during John Cena’s match” or decided to “keep it on and watch” despite the former pair’s past.

“Oh I’m watching,” she replied back on Sunday, noting in another tweet that she found the match to be both “interesting” and “very entertaining!”

Cena, 42, went up against Bray Wyatt, a.k.a “The Fiend,” during WrestleMania 36 on Sunday. However, the Blockers actor ultimately lost to the 32-year-old Florida native.

Wrestlemania, in fact, holds significance in Bella’s former romance with Cena, which kicked off in 2012. During their appearance at Wrestlemania 33 in April 2017, Bella accepted a proposal from Cena. They ended their engagement in April 2018, but reconciled their relationship weeks later in the hopes of making things work. The exes, however, split for the second and final time in July 2018.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” the Total Bellas star told Us Weekly in a statement. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

In a December 2019 interview with Health, Bella admitted that her biggest regret from detailing her breakup with Cena on her E! reality series was that “no one got to hear his voice” on the matter. “I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning,” she added.

Bella is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while her twin sister, Brie Bella, and her husband, Daniel Bryan, will soon welcome baby No. 2. On January 29, Nikki shared her excitement for becoming a first-time mom via Instagram.

“It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

Cena, for his part, is dating engineer Shay Shariatzadeh.