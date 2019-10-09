



Totally unfiltered. Nikki Bella candidly spoke about what sex is like with her boyfriend, pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, during a recent appearance on “The Lady Gang” podcast — and she sent nothing but praise his way!

The couple’s sex life came up during a discussion of what it’s like to get down and dirty with a dancer. When the retired WWE star was asked whether dancers were “better in bed,” she didn’t hold back any details.

“Oh, 100 percent. The best I’ve ever had,” Bella, 35, said of Chigvintsev, 37, on Tuesday, October 8. “Like, the vagina smiles every time.”

Bella admitted that she “didn’t know what to expect” with Chigvintsev because she had “always been with such manly men.” However, she continued to sing his praises as she revealed she will “never not orgasm” when they are intimate together.

“[Dancers] have, like, this feminine energy and then when it gets to the bedroom, that’s when the man comes out. And you’re like, ‘Whoa,’” she continued. “And how he works my body, he dances on it.”

The podcast’s cohosts went on to ask Bella if the couple incorporates music into their lovemaking. She revealed that they “did it a lot more in the beginning,” but said that they “don’t even need music.” However, they’ll still pump up the tunes “every now and then.”

The E! star also regarded her sex life with Chigvintsev to be “very passionate.”

Bella met Chigvintsev when they were paired together on Dancing With the Stars’ 25th season in 2017. They came in sixth place.

In July, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the duo were giving love a try, which came only nine months after Bella and John Cena called off their engagement. However, Bella and Chigvintsev didn’t confirm their romance until March when she made their relationship Instagram official.

“It feels so good! I don’t have to hide it,” she told Us in July after publicizing her relationship. “I’m such a grabby person, like so PDA. And there’d be times I would just want to grab him so much, and then I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, I got to pretend like I don’t know you.’”

Bella continued, “But it’s fun. It’s nice, ‘cause now it’s kind of like having freedom. We could do whatever we want and it’s all good.”

