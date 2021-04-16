Heating up! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White‘s whirlwind romance continues to get more serious — and the pair could be making a big commitment soon.

“Nina and Shaun are very happy together at the moment,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, adding that those close to the pair “wouldn’t be surprised if an engagement is around the corner.”

The insider continues: “Nina has had a lot of relationships not work out in the past, but ever since meeting Shaun, you can tell she’s just really excited about how far this relationship has come. They’re gradually taking steps to starting a future together.”

Us broke the news in April 2020 that the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress, 32, is dating White, 34. A source said at the time, “They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better. Nina really likes Shaun, and they both laugh a lot together.”

The duo were able to grow closer while hunkering down together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “They’ve gotten much closer during quarantine since they’ve been able to spend a lot of time together,” the first insider adds.

The couple’s shared interests have helped create an even stronger bond. Dobrev and White even went on a ski trip double date with former Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley and his wife, Ines de Ramon, in February.

“They’re both adventure seekers, love the outdoors and experiencing new things together,” the source says of the Canadian actress and the X-Games champ. “She’s drawn to his athleticism and loves the fact that he’s been helping her with her snowboarding skills. They also have a fun side and like to be playful and goofy.”

Dobrev shared that sense of humor when she celebrated her beau on Valentine’s Day.

“My favorite snow cone flavor is White. happy we got ‘stuck together’ last year and stuck it out 😉 happy valentine’s day to my quarantini in crime…” Dobrev captioned an Instagram photo of the couple with her dog in February.

The athlete also gushed about his girlfriend with a sweet post to celebrate the day of love.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. I never knew I was so lickable till we met … Thank you for keeping a smile on my face and being the beautiful person you are!” he captioned a photo compilation of Dobrev licking his face via Instagram.

The Let’s Be Cops star previously dated her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder from 2011 to 2013. She was also linked to Bridge of Spies actor Austin Stowell from 2015 to 2016 and dated former Scream Queens star Glen Powell in 2017. The Olympian, for his part, split from rock singer Sarah Barthel in 2019 after five years together.