Noah Cyrus has seen the online criticism about her appearance and engagement to Pinkus — and she’s not holding back with her response.

“Since I’ve announced something so pure and happy for me and my life the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love, and happiness from me,” the singer, 23, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, June 29, according to screenshots from Page Six. “Today being surrounded of comments calling me ugly, and commenting on my face and body as you all did when I was just 11-12 years old.”

Cyrus slammed the internet trolls for sending her vitriol in the past that affected her mental health.

“When I was still forming my brain I was led to believe by these same people on the internet that myself that little girl self didn’t deserve to live because she was not good enough and did not reach your beauty standards,” she continued. “I’ve been reminded again today how deeply f—ked the internet is and how it turned me against myself and led myself to believe I should kill myself, wasn’t worth living, ended up suicidal and depending on drugs.”

In the lengthy social media statement, Cyrus expressed concern for fellow child stars going through the same challenges.

“I worry so deeply for the children growing up on the internet and for my own children. No one deserves the words I’ve read today. And I’m lucky I’m in a place that those words don’t trigger me into hurting myself once again. The internet is hell on fire and we’re all here together,” she added. “We live in 2023 we have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives.”

The “Make Me (Cry)” singer’s candid message comes after she announced that Pinkus had proposed two months after the couple went public.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” she captioned an Instagram post on Monday, June 26. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time. I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give.”

Cyrus praised the designer for being “the least judgmental human being” she has ever met, adding, “I’ve never felt more loved or in love. I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I’m so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live. I never thought I’d be looking forward to living as much as I look forward to living with you. I’m so grateful for you. I don’t know how I got so lucky … I would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life … I love you Pinks. I love you, I love you, I love you. 🏹👁️⃤ 🤎✨.”

The Tennessee native has previously detailed her struggle with depression and anxiety. In January 2021, Cyrus — the younger sister of Miley Cyrus — said she wasn’t sure she was going to “be here” at 21 years old.

“Every day is work when it comes to your mental health and personal battles. not every day is going to be hell and not every day is going to be perfect. I’m still figuring that out,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you for understanding how growing up so publicly was hard on me.. thank you for your support and continuing to grow with me.”

Noah later recalled her past struggle with addiction — and how growing up in the spotlight gave her access to drugs.

“Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over. It just kind of becomes this dark pit, bottomless pit,” she told Rolling Stone in July 2022 about being two years in “recovery” at the time. “I wake up in the mornings, and I’m able to look in a mirror and go on about my day without hating myself. I’m able to comfort myself and nurture myself.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.