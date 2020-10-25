Offset Detained for Questioning By Police During Instagram Live

Offset was detained and released by police on Saturday, October 24, while driving through a rally for President Donald Trump in Beverly Hills, California.

The rapper, 28, livestreamed the incident on Instagram Live as police attempted to detain him while he was in the car. In the video, Offset argues with several police officers and refuses to get out of the vehicle.

“I’m a f–king celebrity, do you know who I am? I’m Offset from Migos,” he tells police. “You told me to put my hands up. I’m not doing that,” adding, “There’s 25,000 people on my livestream. You’re gonna get sued publicly.”

Police tell Offset, “We were told that you guys were waving guns at people” to which he responds, “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?”

Later, an officer reaches into the Grammy nominee’s vehicle. “That’s not legal, you can’t just open my door,” Offset says before the livestream ended.

The Beverly Hills Police Department explained in a statement on Saturday that a passerby claimed someone “pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him.”

Police confirmed the arrest of a man named Marcelo Almanzar, who is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. According to TMZ, Almanzar is the cousin of Offset’s wife, Cardi B.

“There have been media reports that entertainer Offset was arrested,” the statement read. “Those reports are inaccurate.”

The “Wap” rapper, 28, also posted a video clip via her Instagram Story of people at the rally with Trump flags and American flags saying that she was “scared” she would “get jumped.”

One week earlier, Cardi deleted her Twitter account after claiming fans were harassing her for reconciling with Offset.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother f–king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. “I’m so tired because of ya, I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f–king court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ I have to address it.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. While some fans suspected the split was because of infidelity, Cardi explained in an Instagram Live that she was just “tired of f—king arguing” with him.

However, the couple — who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture — were spotted kissing at the “Bartier Cardi” rapper’s birthday celebration in Las Vegas on October 10.