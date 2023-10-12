While Offset and Quavo and have had their ups and downs over the years, the pair have bonded over losing Takeoff.

“That’s my brother at the end of the day,” Offset, 31, said of Quavo, 32, on the Wednesday, October 11, episode of The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. “We good though bro. We just chilled in Paris.”

Quavo and Offset were members of the hip-hop group Migos alongside Takeoff. (Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle.) Takeoff tragically died in November 2022 at age 28 after being shot at a Houston bowling alley while playing dice with Quavo.

“We be talking because we be going through little emotions with this s–t … and it don’t be for the public. That’s the thing,” Offset explained about how he and Quavo are processing their grief. “Everything ain’t for the public to be kiki-ing. We still gotta move in our own worlds but it’s all love at the end of the day. We lost a brother, we can’t rock out.”

Related: Migos’ Offset, Takeoff and Quavo’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Migos was formed as a rap group for more than a decade before Takeoff‘s untimely death in November 2022, and they went through plenty of ups and downs as both performers and family members. Formed in 2008 while they were in high school, Migos included Quavo (real name Quavious Keyate Marshall) and Offset (born Kiari […]

Charlamagne Tha God joked that people want to see the pair “cry on Instagram” together which Offset quipped, “You’re not going to get that from me.”

At the 2023 BET Awards, Offset and Quavo took the stage together to perform their song “Bad and Boujee” for the first time in years in honor of Takeoff.

“Do this s—t for the fam cuz this s—t bigger than me,” the musicians captioned their respective Instagram posts sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of the duo at the June awards show.

The trio formed Migos in 2008 and released their first mixtape in 2011. They went on to earn two Grammy nominations for “Bad and Boujee” and album Culture in 2018. After the success of Culture, the group released follow-up albums in 2018 and 2021.

Four months before Takeoff’s death, the group went their separate ways, with Quavo hinting at the time that they were focusing on other projects. Offset — who is married to Cardi B — sought out solo work while Quavo and Takeoff released an album as a duo under the name Unc & Phew.

While Quavo and Offset haven’t recorded together in the past few years, the “Clout” rapper hinted that he wouldn’t be opposed to getting back in the studio with Quavo at some point.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Cardi B and Offset: A Timeline of Their Relationship Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and two children together. The rappers tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year. They announced in July 2017 that they were expecting a baby […]

“I think so,” Offset admitted about working with Quavo. “For me, It’s more about me creating my foot in the game. Also, I got my own … business-wise … I’m a grown man. I got five kids too, so I gotta make sure I’m putting that food on the table.”

Offset shares son Jordan, born in 2010, with Justine Watson, son Kody, born in 2015, with Oriel Jamie and daughter Kalea, born in 2015, with Shya L’Amour. He is also the father of daughter Kulture and son Wave whom he welcomed with Cardi in July 2018 and September 2021, respectively.