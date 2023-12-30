Taylor Swift’s popularity in the football world strikes again, this time at the collegiate level.

Lane Kiffin, who is the football coach for the University of Mississippi Rebels, is a dedicated Swiftie.

“She’s got a lot of great songs,” Kiffin, 48, said during a Friday, December 29, press conference ahead of Ole Miss’ appearance in the Peach Bowl. “I just think [it’s] really amazing that she can connect to so many people.”

He added, gushing: “I kind of think a lot of times, movies, songs nowadays, it’s, like, how fast can people pump them out and make money? I feel like she takes a lot of time, and there’s a lot of meaning in them, and they can relate to a lot of people.”

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

During the pregame Peach Bowl press conference — the football championship game kicked off Saturday, December 30 between Ole Miss and Pennsylvania State University — Kiffin was even asked to choose (and sing) his favorite song of the 34-year-old pop star’s.

“I don’t know that I can pick just one,” Kiffin added. “I can’t sing. Nor will I right now.”

Kiffin is far from the only football star to publicly declare his Swiftie status. In the NFL, athletes including Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff and Carl Nassib have all been vocal about enjoying Swift’s music.

Swift, meanwhile, discovered a newfound appreciation for the sport when she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce earlier this year.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift quipped to TIME in her Person of the Year profile, which was published earlier this month. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Swift has been seeing Kelce, 34, since late July. They took their romance public in September when she went to her first Chiefs game. The Grammy winner has frequently been a fixture of Kelce’s games, often bringing along her friends and family members to cheer on the Chiefs.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added to TIME. “We’re just proud of each other.”

Related: Celebs Who Are Massive College Football Fans Eric Stonestreet, Will Ferrell and Matthew McConaughey take rooting for their alma mater to the next level with every college football season — and they aren’t alone. Stonestreet embraced his inner Wildcat in March 2023 while joining the Kansas State University’s marching band during the team’s spring game, sharing a clip on social media. Ferrell, […]

While Swift has loved cheering on Kelce and the Chiefs — dressed to the nines in spirited team gear — she has also faced backlash from certain fans who have criticized her for drawing focus away from the field. When Swift attended the Chiefs’ away game in Boston earlier this month, she was met with boos from diehard New England Patriots fans.

“I’ll say this, they showed Taylor at the game, and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” Kelce recalled on the December 20 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. … I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards.’”