Longing for the days of yore. Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli wants to head back to class, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly — at the same university where her status is under review amid the nationwide college admissions scam.

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC,” a source told Us. “She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in.”

Unfortunately for Giannulli, 19, she’s unlikely to be let back in anytime soon. “She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” a separate insider explained. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

The social media influencer — who was spotted partying with friends at a West Hollywood club in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15 — has been in academic limbo since April 2019, when the University of Southern California put her and sister Bella’s academic status on “hold” in the wake of Loughlin, 54, and dad Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in the scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

“USC has placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme,” the college said in a statement. “This prevents the students from registering for classes (until they have agreed to participate in the review of their case), withdrawing from the university, or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review.”

The university noted that many factors, including “plea deals by parents,” would ultimately influence its decisions. “Following these case-by-case reviews, we will take the proper action related to each student’s status, up to revoking admission or expulsion.”

This is a far cry from when the beauty guru admitted she loathes higher education in February 2018.

“I don’t want to wake up. I don’t want to go to school. I hate school,” she said in a YouTube video at the time. “My school is super chill and cool and nice to me about working. And they’re super supportive with my job and stuff. I like my school, I just don’t like school in general.”

The Fuller House alum and Mossimo, 55, were arrested in March after being indicted in the national scam. They stand accused of paying $500,000 to have Olivia Jade and Bella, 20, represented as recruits of the USC crew member team to facilitate their admission. (Neither of them had ever participated in the sport.)

Both parents pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering on April 15. They face up to 40 years in prison if convicted, with 20 years for each potential charge.

With reporting by Travis Cronin and Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!