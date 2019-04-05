Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Once Admitted She Hates ‘School in General’

No filter. Nearly one year prior to her parents’ alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal, Olivia Jade Giannulli admitted that she was not the biggest fan of school.

“I don’t want to wake up. I don’t want to go to school. I hate school,” Giannulli, 19, said in a YouTube video published on February 6, 2018. “That’s not fair to say — my school is super chill and cool and nice to me about working. And they’re super supportive with my job and stuff. I like my school, I just don’t like school in general.”

Giannulli, who was a senior in high school at the time, added, “It’s hard to balance being a student and working, but it’s really fun.”

The beauty guru’s busy schedule may have impacted her ability to study, as she also confessed that she was unsure about an upcoming math test. She noted, “I don’t know anything on it. I’m, like, very confused about how to do basically everything. So, that should be fun.”

Giannulli’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

They were each released on a $1 million bond and appeared in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3. Felicity Huffman, another celebrity who was arrested for her alleged participation in the scheme, also appeared in court on Wednesday.

Both Olivia and her older sister, Bella, 20, attended the University of Southern California at the time the scandal broke. However, their status at the university is currently pending, a source previously told Us Weekly.

A second insider told Us that the drama is causing a major rift between Olivia and the Full House alum, 54, who were once “best friends.” Another source explained, “[Olivia] was passionate about her career, and now everything she built has imploded before her eyes. She feels [her parents] ruined everything.”

Olivia has lost brand deals with TRESemmé and Sephora as a result of her parents’ alleged actions and “blames her mom and dad for … the downfall of her career,” according to the insider. The social media star has been laying low and spending a lot of time with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, in the wake of the scandal.

