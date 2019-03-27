Another blow. Olivia Jade Giannulli faced more trouble as her trademark applications were turned down because of improper use of punctuation.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the 19-year-old’s submissions for Olivia Jade Beauty and Olivia Jade were rejected for several reasons, including poor grammar. “Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity,” documents obtained by Us Weekly read. “Commas, semicolons and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

The papers also requested Giannulli be more specific about the types of products she will be selling. As of her prior application, she listed “make up kits” made up of “moisturizer” and “concealer.”

The influencer must respond within six months or her submissions will be abandoned.

The YouTube star’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested earlier this month in connection to a nationwide college admissions scam. The couple, who are also parents of daughter Bella, 20, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Olivia Jade is “not talking to her parents right now,” a source exclusively told Us. “She is still very upset at her parents.”

According to the insider, many of the college student’s friends are telling her “not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her,” but she “doesn’t listen” and “feels she is the victim.”

Another source previously revealed that “Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career. … [She] was initially trying to shrug off the scandal as something that would pass after a week and she could go back to her life.”

Olivia Jade “doesn’t know what to do next,” a third insider told Us. “It’s now hard to make money and she receives hate if she even puts herself out there.”

