A reconciliation? Olivia Jade Giannulli was spotted hanging out in West Hollywood with ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy just one month after the couple called it quits.

An insider told Us Weekly that the pair were chatting as they strolled L.A.’s Sunset Boulevard on Friday, June 14. “Olivia and Jackson seemed carefree and were laughing,” the source noted.

The former couple’s reunion was likely inevitable: A separate source told Us that the two “run in the same circles and still share a lot of mutual friends.”

For the moment, however, the duo remain platonic. “They’re not back together, but are still friendly,” the source noted.

Giannulli, 19, and Guthy, 23, who has been busy working on his music career and recently dropped his new single “Giants,” had an amicable split in May. “Olivia and Jackson have been cooling off for a couple months,” an insider explained at the time. “They aren’t together anymore, but are still very cordial.”

Though the singer/songwriter attempted to be supportive of his then-girlfriend in the wake of her parent’s college admissions scandal, the incident ultimately factored into their split.

“Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him,” an insider told Us later that month. “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

The social media influencer’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March over their alleged involvement in the nationwide college scam.

A source told Us that the former Sephora collaborator was also in on the scheme. “Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” the source shared. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo, 56, pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and conspiracy on April 15.

Furthermore, a source exclusively told Us in June that the Fuller House alum, 54, may be involved in a future civil dispute against the university. “She feels that USC is going to do whatever’s necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family,” the insider told Us. “She wants to expose USC’s admission practices and is looking forward to her day in court.”

The former When Calls the Heart star and the fashion designer stand accused of allegedly paying $500,000 to have Olivia and daughter Bella Giannulli, 20, posed as recruits to the USC crew team, despite never having played the sport.

