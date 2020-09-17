Olivia Munn is raising questions about her dating history — again. The actress opened up about dating a “conspiracy theorist” during an interview with Anna Faris, one month after she made headlines for shading an unnamed ex’s skills in the bedroom.

“I dated a conspiracy theorist once, for a few years. … And I remember, it was early on, it was like two months in, and he said, like, the craziest thing to me. It’s so crazy that it would be triggering if I said it out loud,” Munn, 40, recently recalled on Faris’ “Unqualified” podcast. “I was like, ‘I can’t date you. I can’t.’ And I remember he broke down crying and was like, ‘Give me another chance.’ And I remember just thinking, ‘Well, maybe he’s just been kind of sheltered for a lot of his life even though … he’s successful and he’s got some stuff going [on].’“

Munn added that she was too “far in” when she realized that her unnamed ex’s remarks were “some big red flags.”

She explained, “You know, I’m all for a conspiracy theory and trying to understand things that seem like they are more duplicitous in ways, but sometimes, like, the Earth is flat, that whole thing, or what this guy said, and then he continued to say other stuff. I was like, ‘Oh man. I can’t.’ … A conspiracy theorist I just can’t do. That’s just not my jam. I’m not saying there’s not a place for them in the world, they’re just not next to me.”

The Predator star has been linked to Aaron Rodgers, Chris Pine, Joel Kinnaman and Matthew Morrison in the past. Most recently, she dated Tucker Roberts for nearly a year. After news of their split broke in August, Munn got candid about how one of her exes was “the worst” at sex.

“He went down on me twice during the years we were together, and I asked him once and said, ‘Why don’t you ever go down? By the way, I don’t want you to. But I’m just wondering why because I feel like most guys I can’t get out of my vagina and I’m like you have to fake it all the time,’” she told Whitney Cummings on the “Good for You” podcast about the unnamed man. “He’s like, ‘Well, I just haven’t had a lot of, you know, experience doing it.’”

During her chat with Faris, Munn also addressed reports that she dated the former Mom star’s ex-husband, Chris Pratt. When the Newsroom alum shut down the speculation in 2018, she posted her text messages with Faris to prove there was no truth to the rumors.

“There were rumors that Chris and I were dating, and I had known you since you were married, so to me, that is like a loyalty that you can’t break, especially like woman to woman,” Munn told Faris on the podcast. “When those rumors were out there, I just wanted to reach out to you personally because I don’t know if you cared, like I said in the text, I don’t know if you cared or didn’t care, but I just thought that if there was a small chance that it hurt your feelings in any way, I wanted you to know that it wasn’t true.”

Paris and Pratt, 41, finalized their divorce in 2018 after nearly a decade of marriage. They share 8-year-old son Jack. The actor has since welcomed daughter Lyla, 1 month, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, whom he married in 2019. Faris, meanwhile, is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.