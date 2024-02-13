Jimmy Kimmel is getting ready for the Oscars in a hilarious promo featuring three of the stars of Barbie.

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon join the show’s host, 56, in the comical clip, which premiered Monday, February 12 on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel is hosting the Academy Awards for the fourth time, but has no clue on how to get to the show in the sketch, which is narrated by Helen Mirren. Kimmel wanders to an odd-looking house in his Oscars tuxedo, where is greeted by McKinnon, 40, in her role as Weird Barbie.

“I’m hosting the Oscars,” he tells her. “I’m lost and I need to get back to Hollywood.” She agrees to help him, and they travel in her Weird Wagon in their quest to leave Barbieland and find Oscarland.

As they journey through a montage of images of Oscar nominated films, including Oppenheimer and Maestro, Kimmel once again continues his pseudo-feud with Matt Damon. He cringes at the sight of a replica of the actor by pointing him out as “that poor, incredibly hideous, disgusting, ugly man.”

After running the fake Damon over in the Weird Wagon, the duo magically crash land at the Academy Awards.

Now that he’s arrived at his destination to host the show, Kimmel confesses to Weird Barbie, “I’m nervous. I don’t know if I can do this. It’s such a tricky thing.”

Ferrara, 39 — who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress — suddenly pops up in the back seat of the wagon and has compassion for Kimmel. In the spirit of her famous Barbie monologue about the difficulties of womanhood, she explains all the reasons why hosting the Oscars is “literally impossible.”

“You are the center of attention, but no one cares you’re there. You can never show off, never fall down, never fail, never show fear. Nobody says thank you and everyone has something critical to say online,” she says. “If it goes well, nobody says anything, but if it goes wrong, that’s your fault.”

Kimmel draws the wrong conclusion, responding, “What you’re saying is, hosting the Oscars is even harder than being a woman!”

Ferrera and McKinnon assure him he’s wrong, before Gosling — who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor — pops up as Ken in the Weird Wagon. He channels Paul Giamatti’s fast food choice after winning a Golden Globe last month by displaying a bag from In-N-Out.

Kimmel informs him his goal should be “to have In-N-Out after you’ve won the Oscar.”

Gosling, who sports his “I am Kenough” hoodie from the film, replies, “Well, that’s not gonna happen,” and throws his bag away.

Gosling attempts to lift his own spirits by foolishly looking forward to Greta Gerwig winning Best Director for Barbie.

“Good thing Greta’s got director in the bag” he says, before he’s informed by Ferrera that she was snubbed.

Discovering the shocking news, Gosling screams in disbelief, inspiring everyone to join in as narrator Mirren says, “Girls grow into women, but not all boys grow into men. Some remain hopelessly stuck in a loop of infantile foolishness. One of them will host the Oscars.”

Barbie is up for eight awards at this year’s Oscars ceremony, including Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig and her husband and co-writer, Noah Baumbach.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will air on ABC Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET.