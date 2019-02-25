Is Paris Hilton Dating Machine Gun Kelly? She Says

That’s hot. Paris Hilton chose her words carefully while discussing her rumored fling with Machine Gun Kelly at Elton John’s Oscars 2019 viewing party on Sunday, February 24.

“Oh, we’re just friends,” the Simple Life alum, 38, explained exclusively to Us Weekly of her relationship status with the 28-year-old “Bad Things” rapper. “I’m happy to be single right now.”

Days prior, Hilton and Kelly were spotted getting cozy at an event for Tings magazine in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 19. “They met at the event and it was a small group of people, but there was instant chemistry between the two of them,” an insider told Us of their time together.

The source added: “They were talking almost the whole night and all smiles and he seemed into her. He has a presence to him and a small group including the two of them went out afterwards.”

Hilton documented her night out with Kelly in an Instagram post, which showed the musician’s hand wrapped around her waist.“Lit night at @TingsLondon,” she captioned the pic.

The romance rumors come three months after the hotel heiress split from her fiancé, Chris Zylka, after two years together. Last month, an insider told Us that Hilton is ready to get back into the dating game following her breakup from The Leftovers actor, 33.

“Paris has been out and about and when she is, she’ll take note of guys around her and tell her friends if she thinks a guy is cute or smart,” the source told Us in January. “She’ll chat with guys and is definitely open to meeting people, but it’s also easy for her to lose interest.”

And it’s safe to say Hilton’s family is rooting for her to find love again. Earlier this month, the former reality star’s aunt Kyle Richards opened up to Us about her niece’s current love life.

“I think she, of course, will [find love],” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Us, noting that Hilton puts her career first. “Paris works so hard. She’s a businesswoman. She works 24/7. I’ve never seen a girl that age working the way she does. She lives on a plane, traveling, working. She just is really an unbelievably hard worker.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

