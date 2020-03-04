That’s hot! Paris Hilton’s famous catchphrase and high-pitched “shy” voice isn’t anything like her regular speaking tone.

“My normal voice — is actually very low and raspy,” Hilton, 39, told Today’s Jill Martin in an exclusive clip for Us Weekly from the “Shop the Stars” digital series, available Wednesday, March 4. “But then when I’m playing the character or if I get shy, it goes up a little bit and sounds like I’m on helium.”

The California native then showed off her changing tones by going from her “normal” speaking voice to the one fans have known for decades.

Nowadays, The Simple Life alum wants her success as an entrepreneur to take center stage, not her iconic voice.

“I’ve become more comfortable with myself over the years and now I want to be taken seriously as the businessperson I am,” she explained. “So I will speak in my normal, real voice.”

The heiress, who has multiple fragrances, a skincare line and is a DJ, revealed that she has always been shy, which is what the public hears with that high-pitched tone.

“I’m actually a very shy person, I don’t think a lot of people know that about me,” she admitted. Her fear of giving interviews has led her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, to be the protector between the two of them.

“I’ve joked — I’ve said I’m her security guard,” Nicky, 36, told Martin on Wednesday’s episode. “Paris is very trusting of people and I’m very wary of people.”

Paris, who celebrated her 39th birthday last month, recently revealed that she’s currently very busy but feeling better than ever.

“I’m so happy,” she told Us and other reporters on February 27. “This is the best time of my life right now.”

Following her split from fiancé Chris Zylka in November 2018, the fashionista has found happiness with boyfriend Carter Reum. Her protective sister even approves.

“He’s very sweet. He’s nice, intelligent, smart, kind man,” Nicky told Us in February.

Paris’ new man was by her side as she partied the night away in L.A. on February 20 for her birthday.

“She was dancing with her boyfriend and by the DJ area. … Her boyfriend seemed so supportive and like he loved that she was having so much fun celebrating,” a source told Us at the time.

The singer and VEEV Spirits cofounder, 38, made things red carpet official when they stepped out together to attend a Golden Globes afterparty on January 5.

