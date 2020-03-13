Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares Act of Kindness Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

It’s the little things! Patrick Schwarzenegger encountered a compassionate moment amid the coronavirus outbreak which reminded him of an important message — be kind to one another.

The Midnight Sun star, 26, posted a video via Instagram on Friday, March 13, inside of the third grocery store he visited that day, which was low on supplies as people stock up amid the pandemic.

“This girl strolls by with her cart and she goes, ‘Are you looking for toilet paper?’ I go, ‘Yeah, I actually am.’ She goes, ‘I just grabbed the last two a few minutes ago. Would you like one of mine? I’d rather you have one and I get one than you have nothing,'” Schwarzenegger recalled. “I stood there after and felt, ‘Wow. That was a real feel-good moment that this girl was willing to do that and wanting to do that.'”

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son ultimately didn’t take the extra toilet paper from the stranger but her offer led him to consider the importance of kindness during a crisis.

He added, “It just got me thinking of little acts of kindness and how in such a weird time like right now, how us as Americans and us as a nation, as neighbors, as humans, can really come together to help one another. We really find ways to help each other.”

The Scream Queens alum noted that he has friends “that have been sent home from work” and noted lots of “hard-working Americans” are in limbo about their jobs as businesses shut down in an effort to contain the virus.

“It’s a weird time for everybody so we really don’t know what people are going through and that’s the message here,” Patrick said.

The coronavirus has hit Hollywood hard with numerous film and TV productions halting production — including The Bachelorette, Grey’s Anatomy and Riverdale — and musicians postponing concert dates such as Celine Dion, Green Day and BTS.

Notable figures such as Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, have all tested positive for COVID-19.