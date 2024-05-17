Matchmaker Patti Stanger has strong feelings about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley potentially getting back together with estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

During her Thursday, May 16, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Stanger, 62, was asked whether Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, were a good match.

“If she goes back, she’s stupid,” Stanger quipped, pretending to slice her neck.

Dorit and PK, who wed in 2015, announced earlier this month that they had separated after nine years of marriage.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post, referring to son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”

They concluded, “We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

In the comments section of the post, Dorit later revealed that their relationship had suffered “one day at a time.” She added, “S–t happens.”

Dorit and PK had previously weathered relationship struggles, especially after RHOBH fans saw him question her PTSD after a terrifying home invasion while he was away on business. However, they had shut down rumors that they were ending their marriage.

“It’s not true, we’re not separated [and] we’re not divorcing,” Dorit exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon in November 2023. “We’ve been very open and honest this season, talking about the challenges over the last couple of years and they have been difficult. But I’ve also gone through a lot of challenging things personally. So, you know, that’s where we are.”

Dorit and PK have not revealed whether they are hoping for a potential reconciliation. Stanger, meanwhile, previously gave Us advice about getting back together with a former partner.

“It depends. How much work has the ex done and how much work have you done?” Stanger told Us in April. “And if you do, you have to take it real slow because [one of my exes] snapped at me the other day and I said, ‘Oh, that’s why I broke up.’ He was like, ‘I don’t want to talk about this,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s what you used to do, change the subject without asking me.’ [That was] is the thing I hated the most [and] I just went [nope].”