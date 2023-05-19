She’s 60 and thriving! Paula Abdul has managed to look fabulous at any age, and she’s giving Us Weekly her go-to secrets.

“Laughter, probably laughter. It’s better than frowning,” the former American Idol judge exclusively told Us at the 5th annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday, May 18. “And just being around great people and family and my animals. Good friends, you know, as you get older, relationships are everything.”

One of Abdul’s friends is Lisa Vanderpump, who invited the pro dancer to the Maybourne Hotel fundraiser on behalf of her canine charity.

“I think Lisa [and] the amount of work and the amount of awareness she’s given to help rescue, rehabilitate and keep these dogs healthy is amazing,” the “Cold Hearted” songstress told Us on the red carpet. “I’ve rescued all my dogs for years and years and years, so this is very important to me. And it’s an important cause.”

In addition to supporting deserving charities and playing with her rescue pups, Abdul is most known for her longtime entertainment career. The California native got her big break as a Los Angeles Lakers dancer in 1980, shortly before she began choreographing for the likes of Janet Jackson and Dolly Parton. Abdul then launched her own musical career several years later. While the Masked Dancer judge charmed Us with her impressive choreography and infectious songs, she’s also managed to prioritize her fitness.

“There are certain workouts [that] just live on my calendar — yoga, Pilates, dance and dance fitness — then there’s what I like to call my ‘freestyle fitness,’” Abdul explained to SheKnows in September 2019. “[It involves] walking the stairs, hiking, taking my dogs for a walk. I love the outdoors and it’s really great for my overall wellbeing to just get out into the open air.”

She added at the time: “I am a fan of loving and accepting myself exactly how I am in this moment right now — not in a few months [or] a few years ago. That’s actually what helps me eat foods that nourish my body, keep me feeling good, add to my overall health and support my goals as a woman, a dancer and a performer.”

While Abdul has learned to eat healthy meals consisting of lean proteins and veggies to best serve her body, she doesn’t count calories or shame herself into only eating certain things. “I have learned from experience that when I treat myself this way, it adds so much joy to my life,” she told the outlet.

The “Opposites Attract” musician later told Us in 2020 that she jumpstarts her day with an anti-inflammatory breakfast smoothie before hitting the gym.

With reporting by Sarah Jones