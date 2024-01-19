Pedro Pascal has ditched his arm sling less than one week after addressing his injury.

Pascal, 48, stepped out at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival premiere of his upcoming movie Freaky Tales on Thursday, January 18. He sported a cream-colored two-piece, which featured black stitching across both the jacket and pants, as he posed on the red carpet. In one shot, Pascal rested his arm on his stomach while the other hung by his side. He also posed for pics with Freaky Tales costar Jay Ellis.

Freaky Tales, which was written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, follows four interconnected stories in Oakland, California, in 1987. Pascal, Ellis, 42, act alongside the late Angus Cloud, Ben Mendelsohn, Jack Champion and Fifth Harmony alum Normani.

The cast gathered at the Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah to celebrate the film and paid tribute to Cloud’s memory. (The Euphoria alum died in July 2023 at the age of 25 after an accidental overdose.) After the movie screening, a title card flashed on screen that read, “In loving memory of Angus Cloud.”

Related: Pedro Pascal Through the Years From bit parts to starring roles. Pedro Pascal spent nearly two decades taking one-off acting gigs in film and television before he rose to prominence for his role on Game of Thrones in 2014. The Chile native joined the cast of the fantasy drama in season 4 as Oberyn Martell. “It was a dream, you […]

Ellis also mourned Cloud during his speech on Thursday.

“My first day, as we went to go do the work at the house, I got to meet Pedro, I got to meet Ben Mendelsohn and I got to meet Angus Cloud,” he recalled. “Rest in peace to Angus. He gave such a great performance.”

For Pascal, Thursday marked his first public appearance without a sling amid his recent health scare. He previously wore a black sling to the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards earlier this month.

Related: Celebrity Injuries Take a look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who have had minor injuries that have made headlines

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm, and it’s actually my shoulder,” Pascal quipped while onstage at the Emmys on Monday, January 15. “And I think tonight is the perfect night to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s—t out of me.”

Pascal and Culkin, 41, were both up for Best Leading Actor in a Drama for their respective roles in The Last of Us and Succession. Culkin took home the prize at the Emmys and at the Golden Globes a week earlier. When he won the Globe, Culkin jokingly proclaimed, “Suck it, Pedro,” in his speech.

Pascal had confirmed that he had suffered a fall. “It can happen to anybody,” he joked to reporters at the Globes.