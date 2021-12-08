Strike a pose! Erika Jayne made a bold fashion statement at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards amid her ongoing legal drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, went full glam for the red carpet in California on Tuesday, December 7, wearing a little bedazzled black dress with a high collar and strong shoulders. However, it was her hair that tied the look together — literally.

The origami-like top knot made the Pretty Mess Hair extensions creator look like a festive gift that arrived early for the holidays, complete with a bow.

The “Get It Tonight” singer’s rare public appearance was in support of RHOBH’s nomination for Best Reality Show of 2021. Unfortunately, the Bravo series lost the fan-voted prize, which went to the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Erika’s night out on the town comes in the middle of her tumultuous year, which included her November 2020 divorce from her husband of more than 20 years, Tom Girardi. The estranged pair are also dealing with multiple lawsuits, one of which was filed in December 2020 and accused them of embezzling settlement funds intended to help the families of plane crash victims.

The Dancing With the Stars season 24 alum was sued in August for $25 million amid claims about her supposed involvement in the 82-year-old’s alleged wrongdoings. However, she has continued to maintain her innocence both on and off camera.

In October, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Broadway performer was concerned about whether her time on RHOBH might end up being a liability in the case tied to the 2018 Lion Air incident.

“Erika is nervous that her own words will be used against her in court, her talking about anything related to money and how much she knew about Tom’s [alleged] shady dealings,” the insider said at the time. “Erika’s lawyers instructed her to say as little as possible, but that wasn’t realistic for Erika because she’s filming a reality show about her life, she knew she had to open up.”

However, the Georgia native won’t be exiting the series any time soon. “Erika is worried about her words coming back to haunt her, but she has no choice, since she needs the income from the show,” the insider added.

During RHOBH’s season 11 reunion, which aired in four parts last month, host Andy Cohen asked Erika whether she thought her estranged husband will be found guilty.

“It does not look good,” the reality TV star said in November. “However, we still need to get to the bottom of it. Only one side of the story has been told. I feel terrible. This is not who I am. And I hope this is not who he is. … I hope that he has not done what is alleged here.”

Amid all the drama, Erika is still trying her best to move on with her life. Last month, after the reunion aired in full, she told Extra’s special correspondent (and former Housewife) Teddi Mellencamp, “Everything’s good. Life is turning in a positive direction.”