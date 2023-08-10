Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy always keep it real — even in challenging moments.

“On our way to make ‘magical’ memories at a cottage while pretending we didn’t almost get divorced 3 times while packing up the car,” the Dancing With the Stars couple captioned a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, August 9, alongside a video of the pair sitting in their vehicle in silence.

Murgatroyd, 37, elaborated on her perspective in the comments. “It’s for the kids,” she wrote. “If you haven’t had one of these you ain’t doing it right 🤣🤣🤣.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, 43, were quickly supported by their celebrity friends. “This is SO relatable 😂😂😂,” Candace Cameron Bure — who previously competed on DWTS season 18 — replied.

Fellow DWTS alums Jana Kramer and Amanda Kloots also couldn’t help but laugh in the comments section.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have continued to document their first vacation as a family of four. The couple, who share 6-year-old son Shai, welcomed baby No. 2 in June.

“Happy Father’s Day to me. #MadeInPeta,” Chmerkovskiy wrote via Instagram, confirming the New Zealand native had given birth on the holiday.

Less than one week later, they announced that they named their second son Rio John in honor of Murgatroyd’s father, who died in December 2022. “We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete. Life is good,” she gushed via Instagram on June 21.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, who wed in 2017, previously revealed in January that they were expecting their rainbow baby after multiple miscarriages and failed IVF cycles.

“It wasn’t like I was jumping up out of the bathroom, like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t wait to [tell everyone].’ It was almost like I was scared,” she exclusively recalled to Us Weekly in March. “It was a positively scary moment for me because it wasn’t something that I was sure of. It wasn’t something that I knew would last. I definitely wanted to, just sort of, hide my emotions a little bit and just kind of put a protective shield around myself to not let myself get too excited before this [turned] into something real.”

Following Rio’s arrival, they have settled into their new normal as parents of two. “Jumping from one child to two is no joke,” Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram late last month. “This little boy though has blessed us with endless eyebrow scowls, smirky smiles, huge poops, the most curious eyes and chunky thighs! He’s my milk monster, my guy can eat for hours. … A month of pure bliss with a side of sleepless nights.”