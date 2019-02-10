Pete Davidson Covers Ariana Grande-Inspired Tattoo With Ink That Reads ‘Cursed’

Slowly getting rid of them all. Pete Davidson inked a cryptic message over a once-matching tattoo he had with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

New York-based tattoo artist Jon Mesa took to Instagram on Saturday, February 9, to show off some of his latest work that he created for Davidson, 25. “How many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie roll pop?” Mesa wrote alongside a photo that shows the Tootsie Pop owl inked in the middle of the comedian’s back. “Fun tats for the homie #petedavidson.”

However, it wasn’t just the snack-inspired ink that got all the attention. The matching “Mille Tendresse” tattoo that Davidson once had with Grande was completely covered on the back of the Saturday Night Live star’s neck with one that now reads, “CURSED.”

In Mesa’s photo, the Big Time Adolescence actor’s “always” tattoo written in Grande’s handwriting can still be seen on full display.

During the Set It Up star’s whirlwind romance with the “7 Rings” songstress, the pair both had gotten multiple tattoos dedicated to each other. Davidson and Grande called off their engagement in October 2018 after four months.

Grande has since covered up a piece of ink on her foot that was in honor of Davidson’s late father with a tribute to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s dog, Myron. (Miller died at age 26 in September 2018.)

The Grammy nominee has also inked a black heart tattoo over one that said “Pete” on her left ring finger, and one on her thumb that used to read “reborn” with a simple feather. Davidson, for his part, has turned his tribute to Grande’s Dangerous Woman album into a black heart.

While their relationship was going strong, Davidson and Grande were constantly photographed with lollipops in their mouths. More recently, Davidson was spotted snacking on the candy as he held hands with his current fling, Kate Beckinsale. The two — who were first seen getting flirty at Golden Globes afterparties in January — strolled out of Lago Bar in Los Angeles earlier this month with the stick of the tasty treat sticking out of the SNL star’s mouth.

