Pete Davidson has something up his sleeve for girlfriend Madelyn Cline’s birthday.

“Pete and Madelyn’s romance is still going strong. Pete has some special surprises in store for her birthday and for Christmas,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He truly cares about her and wants to show her how much she means to him.”

Us confirmed in September that Davidson, 30, and Cline, who turned 26 on Thursday, December 21, had started dating.

The new romance came one month after Davidson’s split from Chase Sui Wonders, whom he was first linked to in January. A source told Us at the time that there was “no bad blood or any hard feelings” between the Bodies Bodies Bodies costars, and their “relationship had simply run its course.”

Related: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' Relationship Timeline Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders continued to grow closer after filming their movie Bodies Bodies Bodies — and their relationship turned romantic in 2023. The pair met in 2021 while working on the dark comedy, which was released the following year. Rumors of a potential romance between Davidson and Wonders started to swirl in December 2022 when […]

As for Davidson’s dynamic with Cline, the comedian’s family members see a difference compared to his past relationships.

“Pete’s mom and sister completely support this relationship. His sister, Casey, adores Madelyn and is closer to her than she’s been to some of his other exes he’s dated in the past,” the first source shares. “They appreciate that she doesn’t feel the need to put their relationship on full display for the world. It makes them feel like the feelings they have for each other are genuine, which they really respect.”

While the pair have kept a relatively low profile thus far, they were spotted hanging out in New York City in October right after Davidson’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Some of Davidson’s past relationships were far more public. Ariana Grande cowrote a song named after the King of Staten Island star during their whirlwind romance. The track was released in August 2018, the same month that Grande, 30, thanked Davidson for “existing” during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Video at the MTV Video Music Awards. Davidson and Grande called off their engagement that October.

Related: Pete Davidson’s Dating History: Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More From on-again, off-again relationships to whirlwind engagements, Pete Davidson has had a rocky dating history. Following a brief engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018, Davidson didn’t turn his back on romance with fellow A-Listers. Davidson began romancing actress Margaret Qualley several months later until October 2019 before he rebounded with the likes of Kaia Gerber […]

The actor’s other past flames include Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Cline, for her part, split from Chase Stokes in November 2021 after more than one year of dating. The exes remain costars on Outer Banks.

“We always said that the job remains untouched. Nothing else, personal or negative, will touch the job,” Cline told Cosmopolitan in February of working with Stokes, 31, post-split. “And while that’s not always easy, our job is to leave the show better than we found it, to leave the season better than we found it. And I’m really appreciative of that.”