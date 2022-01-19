Pete Davidson Calls Himself a 'Diamond in the Trash' Amid Kim K. Romance

Understanding his own appeal. Pete Davidson made a joke about his success with women during a recent comedy show — and he has a theory about why he’s so popular.

“There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live star, 28, said during his stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Tuesday, January 18. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”

The King of Staten Island actor went on to explain that he decided to compare himself to the discount DVD bin you might see at 7-Eleven, citing movies including Predator 2, Shrek Forever After and Tropic Thunder as examples of the films that end up there.

The New York City native joked that Tropic Thunder was a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash” — and said that description applies to him as well. “I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he quipped. “It’s a steal.”

Davidson’s appearance at the event — a night of stand-up comedy to honor the memory of comedian O’Neal, who died in 2011 at age 41 — marked his first stand-up appearance in three years. During the show, the Meet Cute star also joked about his New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus, claiming that a producer told him he needed to get a spray tan so he wouldn’t look “so bad on camera.”

The Guy Code alum was first linked to Kim Kardashian in October 2021 when they were spotted during a theme park outing with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. Less than three weeks later, the reality star, 41, and the comedian confirmed their romance when they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

Earlier this month, the duo jetted off to the Bahamas for a sun-soaked Caribbean getaway. “Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’re both going to be working a lot during the coming months,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly of the trip. “This is the last time they’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time together for a few months.”

As their romance heated up last fall, the Skims founder’s estranged husband, Kanye West, said he wanted another shot at their marriage. The KKW Beauty mogul filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.

The Grammy winner has since moved on with Julia Fox, but a recently leaked clip of an upcoming song included a dig at Davidson. Titled “My Life Was Never Easy,” the track featured the line, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

According to a source, however, the drama hasn’t stopped Kim and her beau from enjoying their time together. “It’s not impacting their relationship at all,” an insider recently told Us. “If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper