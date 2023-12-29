Shortly after Pete Davidson canceled several comedy shows, he enjoyed a low-key outing with his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline.

Davidson, 30, and Cline, 26, were spotted together at New York City’s Bobo’s Café on Thursday, December 28, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The couple kept a low profile, each wearing a hat as they looked over the menu.

One week earlier, Davidson made headlines when he abruptly canceled a pair of performances at NYC’s Beacon Theatre. The venue announced on December 22 that the Saturday Night Live alum’s planned sets — both that night and the following — had been canceled. In an X (formerly Twitter) statement, the Beacon offered attendees automatic refunds. It is not known what prompted the cancellation.

Davidson’s January 2, 2024 show in Pittsburgh was also preemptively canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Davidson has been touring along the East Coast since September after completing a stint in rehab. That same month, Us Weekly broke the news that he had started dating Cline.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Weeks later, they made their first public appearance at Davidson’s SNL afterparty following his debut stint as host. (While Davidson exited SNL as a cast member in May 2022, he returned to host the season 49 premiere in October.)

Davidson and Cline have yet to publicly speak about their newfound romance, though sources have told Us that things are progressing well.

“Pete and Madelyn’s romance is still going strong. Pete has some special surprises in store for her birthday and for Christmas,” a second source told Us earlier this month of the comic and Cline, who turned 26 on December 21. “He truly cares about her and wants to show her how much she means to him.”

The insider further noted that Davidson’s mom, Amy, and his sister, Casey, have given their stamp of approval on the relationship.

“Casey adores Madelyn and is closer to her than she’s been to some of his other exes he’s dated in the past,” the source added of the Outer Banks actress. “They appreciate that she doesn’t feel the need to put their relationship on full display for the world. It makes them feel like the feelings they have for each other are genuine, which they really respect.”

Davidson previously dated Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian and Chase Sui Wonders. Cline, for her part, dated Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes until their 2021 split before briefly moving on with Jackson Guthy.