Pete Davidson’s mom, Amy Davidson, shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Scott, a firefighter who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City.

“Happiest days of my life and I didn’t know it,” Amy wrote alongside various throwback photos in an Instagram post on Monday, September 11. “Never forget and always be grateful.”

The first image featured herself and Scott sharing a hug. Subsequent images featured Pete and his sister, Casey Davidson, with their late father. Amy also included a photo of black work boots while holding Scott’s photo above them.

Amy’s Instagram post comes one day after Pete took the stage alongside John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City for their “Jon, John & Pete” tour. During the Sunday, September 10 show, Pete noted he had that “post-rehab glow,” making light of his recent stint in treatment.

In June, multiple outlets reported that he had entered a rehab facility after struggling with PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

While Pete did not make any reference to his late father on stage this weekend, the former Saturday Night Live star, 29, has spoken candidly about his father’s death over the years. Most recently, Pete revealed the moment he found out his father had died.

“My dad told me he was going to pick me up from school on 9/11. I got picked up by my mom. She didn’t tell me what was going on for like three days,” Pete recalled on an episode of the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast in March. “She kept telling me, ‘Dad’s at work,’ ‘He’s coming home,’ whatever. I had no idea.”

Pete’s mom “grounded” him and barred him from watching TV at the time. It wasn’t too long before Pete inevitably heard about the World Trade Center attack.

“Then one night, I turned on the TV and I just saw my dad on the TV,” he remembered. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And they were like, these are all the firemen that are, like, dead.”

Pete said the entire experience was “weird” because his family didn’t know that Scott had died “for, like, three weeks” before it was confirmed.

“They were finding people, you know? They were pulling people out of s–t, and there was just some sort of hope,” he shared. “Like, it was just up and down and nobody knew how to deal with it.”

The stand-up comedian admitted to having some form of abandonment issues because of his past.

“You know, Dad says he’s coming to pick you up and he doesn’t,” Pete said. “For life, I’m like, I don’t believe anyone, and I’m trying to learn how to believe people — and Hollywood isn’t exactly the greatest place to learn that skill.”