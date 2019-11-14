



Peter Cook‘s fiancée, Alba Jancou, is only 20 years old — not 21 as Cook has claimed, Us Weekly confirms.

A source told Us that Jancou won’t celebrate her milestone 21st birthday until March. The college student and Cook, 60, announced their engagement while vacationing in Santorini, Greece, via Instagram on October 29.

“SHE SAID YES! ❤️,” he captioned a series of photos from their adventures. He finished off the romantic post with a quote by F. Scott Fitzgerald: ”I love her and that’s the beginning and the end of everything.”

Earlier that month, Us confirmed that Cook had proposed to Jancou with a six-carat diamond ring in September. The couple have been dating since 2018.

Cook shared his excitement for their engagement in a statement to Page Six. “We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss,” he said at the time.

Prior to his relationship with Jancou, Cook married Christie Brinkley in 1996. The pair divorced in 2008 after Brinkley, 65, accused Cook of having an affair with an 18-year-old. The supermodel and Cook are the parents to their 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who is four months older than Jancou.

Brinkley, meanwhile, was scheduled to compete on Dancing With the Stars season 28 but had to back out due to an injury. Sailor took her mother’s place dancing alongside Christie’s original partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Cook cheered his daughter on via Instagram on September 25 writing, “Happy belated national daughters day! I’m proud of the courage and skill my daughter has demonstrated on dancing with the stars! XOXO. #teamsailav.”

Chmerkovskiy, 33, and Sailor were eliminated from the competition on October 21. In an exclusive interview with Us, the professional dancer praised his strong connection with Christie despite not getting the chance to dance with her.

“Life goes on. Not everyone gets to be a winner unless they choose to be. Winning is a mentality. I’ll take six weeks of this experience with her, with her mom, getting to know Christie Brinkley,” Chmerkovskiy told Us. “To get to know this superstar and to realize what I’ve been missing out on and then to get to know her as a person. I have nothing but the most incredible things to say about Christie Brinkley because of the person that I’ve met in the last month and a half, not really having an extensive knowledge of what her career looked like. One of the things that I admire so much about her is how she embraces motherhood and how she prioritizes it.”