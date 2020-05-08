Feeling the love! Peter Weber had the cutest compliment for his new girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan.

The Delta Airlines pilot, 28, shared a fan account’s candid throwback shot of the couple from their time on The Bachelor. The duo were pictured smiling from ear to ear while preparing to board an airplane. Flanagan, for her part, was dressed in a pilot outfit thanks to an aviation-themed group date from the premiere episode.

“Hey Captain, looking good in that uniform,” Weber wrote on Thursday, May 7.

The Chicago-based attorney competed for Weber’s heart on The Bachelor’s 24th season, which aired earlier this year. She was eliminated in week 7 and the California native went on to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss. He called off his engagement to Sluss, 24, and briefly dated Madison Prewett after the March finale wrapped.

Two weeks after season 24 concluded, Weber and Flanagan sparked dating rumors when they were spotted hanging out in Chicago together.

Us Weekly broke the news on April 28 that Weber and Flanagan are an item. “Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source revealed. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

Three days later, the couple confirmed their relationship via Instagram. “You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” he wrote at the time, sharing a photo from their first one-on-one date on The Bachelor.

Flanagan posted a throwback photo that same day of herself meeting Kygo at PoloFest 2019 pre-Bachelor. “Throwback to when I met Kygo in August and got him to sign this lanyard to gift to Peter on the show! ❤️ #polofest,” she captioned the pic, sharing a photo of the advice the Norwegian DJ gave her now-beau, “Pilot Pete, don’t be dumb. Pick Kelley!”

Weber, for his part, admitted that he “finally got it right.”