There are plenty of “savages” on TikTok, but Peter Weber pays them no mind.

“Peter is not bothered in the slightest that he is the butt of the joke on TikTok,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He’s well aware of it. He reads the comments that fans leave and sees the videos that people make poking fun at his posts.”

The Bachelor alum, 28, joined the popular video-sharing service on April 1 while quarantined at his contestant Kelley Flanagan’s Chicago apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since amassed more than 130,000 followers, many of whom have left not-so-nice comments about the pilot’s dance moves.

“At the end of the day, he’s having fun with it and being creative,” the source tells Us. “The app helps pass the time in quarantine.”

One of Weber’s viral videos features him dancing to a chopped-and-screwed remix of Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit “A Thousand Miles.” The post has more than 1.2 million views, with comments including, “This just ruined my night omg” and “It costs $0 for this to stay in the drafts.”

Connor Saeli, who competed alongside Weber on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, has been one of the California native’s harshest critics. The Sael Wellness founder, 25, filmed himself watching two of Weber’s TikTok videos and shared the side-by-side clips on his own account earlier this month. “Peter, dude,” he captioned one of the posts.

After finishing in third place on Brown’s season, the Delta Air Lines employee became the season 24 Bachelor. He proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale but called off their engagement soon after to give his romance with runner-up Madison Prewett a second chance. Their reunion was short-lived, and Weber reconnected with Flanagan, 28, in late March, although he has insisted their relationship is purely platonic.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said on former Bachelor Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” on April 7. “We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

