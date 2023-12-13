The Kansas City Chiefs may have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in their corner, but the Philadelphia Eagles have their own power pairing in D’Andre Swift and Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce.

“Your teammate has the last name Kelce and you have the last name Swift,” Kevin Hart pointed out in a clip from the actor’s “Cold As Balls” web series shared by People on Wednesday, December 13. “There’s been a lot of things on social media, where you guys have been standing in the same proximity.”

When Taylor, 34, was first linked to Travis, also 34, in September, Swifties quickly noticed another Swift-Kelce duo taking over the NFL. (D’Andre, 24, is a running back for the Eagles and Jason, 36, plays center.)

“It just involves me ‘cause it’s my name,” D’Andre told Hart, 44, denying that he has any bad blood with Taylor over their shared moniker. “I heard she puts on a great show.”

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Elsewhere in the “Cold As Balls” clip, Hart noticed that his two security guards were wearing an array of friendship bracelets on their wrists. (Taylor’s fans, including Travis, have taken to trading the beaded jewelry at her Eras Tour concerts.)

“What the f—k do you have on?” the comedian quipped while taking an ice bath. “You don’t read the emails! I said, ‘D’Andre Swift,’ he’s a f—king running back. You think you’re going to a Taylor Swift concert?”

Taylor has discovered a newfound appreciation for football since she started dating Travis this summer. She first attended a Chiefs game in September and has since supported Travis on his home turf and at away games throughout the season.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor said in her TIME Person of the Year profile, which was published earlier this month, reflecting on the heightened attention on her new romance. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Taylor has been spotted rocking Chiefs gear (including a friendship bracelet with Travis’ jersey number on it) while watching Travis’ games from private suites with his parents, best friends and fellow players’ significant others.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Taylor teased to TIME. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”