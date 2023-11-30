Sutton Stracke is looking for love — and throwing shade at Dorit Kemsley’s marriage to Paul “PK” Kemsley in the process.

Sutton, 52, met up with her matchmaker during the Wednesday, November 29, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit, 47, was invited to help her friend choose a possible suitor.

“Dorit is the perfect person to come over to help pick my date because if Dorit fell in love with PK, maybe I need to not be, maybe, so picky,” Sutton declared in her confessional.

Sutton’s comments from Wednesday’s episode come amid ongoing reports that Dorit and PK are experiencing marital woes.

Last month, In Touch reported that Dorit and PK were “living separate lives,” publishing a photo of him sans wedding ring. The RHOBH stars got married in 2015 and share two kids, son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7.

After making headlines for their marital status, the couple released a joint statement denying the rumors.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” the duo shared. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

Dorit and PK made it clear that they hope to “focus on the best interests” of their family rather than “contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”

Despite their denial, sources told Us Weekly earlier this month that they’re still “having issues.” The insider added that Dorit and PK were attending “couples counseling and spending time apart.”

Multiple sources also told Us that PK had been staying at a Los Angeles hotel amid their troubles.

“They both agree it’s the right thing to do,” a second insider shared. “It’s been a rough period for them. They want to say on amicable terms whether they stay together or not.”

Dorit was quick to discuss the ongoing rumors during BravoCon, telling Us Weekly on November 4 that she and PK are “not separated” and “not divorcing.”

“You know, PK and I put out a statement right away to debunk the rumors, so that people wouldn’t take it to another level?” she added. “I mean, we had said everything we need to say.”

Dorit went on to say that she and PK have been “very open and honest” throughout RHOBH season 13, regarding their ongoing struggles.

“Talking about the challenges over the last couple of years and they have been difficult,” Dorit said, referencing her 2021 robbery. “But I’ve also gone through a lot of challenging things personally. So, you know, that’s where we are. But, I think we’re definitely good.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.