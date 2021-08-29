Paying tribute. Pink mourned the loss of her beloved father, Jim Moore, via a touching Instagram tribute.

On Thursday, August 26, the 41-year-old singer posted a pair of photos of the father-daughter duo via Instagram, writing, “Til forever.” In the two snaps, the duo danced together — decades apart.

One day earlier, the Pennsylvania native shared a throwback snap of the pair singing on stage. “Daddy-Sir,” she captioned the photo.

While the cause of Moore’s death has not been disclosed, in July 2020, the “So What” singer confirmed that he underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “He just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer, fell off a ladder and fractured his back, lost function in his legs until my battered and bruised husband [motocross competitor Carey Hart] shared his brilliant doctor… Dr. Bray of DISC sports and Spine Center (I love this man with all of my heart) all three of these aforementioned men actually.”

She continued, “But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better. He’s already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles…. oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell.”

The “Glitter in the Air” crooner has previously been outspoken about the special bond she shared with her father.

“Of all the photos I could’ve posted of my dad and I, for Father’s Day I wanted to post this one,” she captioned a photo of the two in June 2018. “This s—ty photo was taken by a s—ty paparazzi in New York the day I announced that my marriage was broken, and over. Feb 21. I will remember this day forever. I walked out of my hotel room alone, and this paparazzi said to me ‘how’s the divorce going pink.’ And after I told him a couple of things I won’t repeat here, I cried. I turned around. And I went back inside. I called my dad. He came right away. He jumped on a train, no questions asked, and was in my room three hours later.”

She noted in her post, “He said, ‘lets go. We’re goin out.’ Here we are. He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it. He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked. He made me feel important. He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself. I thank my stars for this man, that he was strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too, and now my kids. I love you daddy sir. ❤️”

Moore sang with his daughter on the track, “I Have Seen the Rain,” a song he wrote about serving in the Vietnam War. The duet appears as a hidden track on Pink’s 2006 album, I’m Not Dead.

The veteran is survived by his wife, Grace Moore, daughter Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, as well as son Jason Moore. His grandchildren include the Grammy winner’s children with Hart, Willow, 10, and Jameson, 4.