Bittersweet. Pretty Little Liars alum Janel Parrish revealed that her father-in-law was killed in a drunk driving accident just two weeks before her wedding to Chris Long.

“A few weeks ago, we got the awful news that my now father in law was tragically killed by a drunk driver on his beloved Sunday motorcycle ride,” the actress, 29, wrote on Instagram on Saturday, September 22. “Words can’t explain the feeling of losing someone to something so senseless … something that could have been prevented. Please read about his life, and if you’re moved by his story, help donate to MADD to help make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. Link in my bio. Love you Buck.”

Parrish also shared a link to a Mothers Against Drunk Driving donation page created for her father-in-law.

According to the profile, Herbert “Buck” Long was killed instantly on August 26 at age 74 when an 18-year-old drunk driver collided with him head-on as he was riding his motorcycle. The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended by police while hiding in a ravine.

Buck had been married to his wife, Victoria, since 1972. In addition to Chris, the Navy veteran is survived by sons Travis and Colby.

Parrish exclusively took Us Weekly inside her September 8 wedding to Chris, 33. “We feel so lucky we found each other in this crazy world,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress told Us in a statement at the time. “Marrying my dream man in my home of Hawaii surrounded by family and friends was a dream.” The couple exchanged self-written vows as the chemical engineer’s brother officiated the ceremony.

The Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star gushed about her husband to Us following the nuptials. “I think we’re an amazing team,” she said. “He’s the strongest, kindest person I’ve ever met.”

Chris also shared a sweet message on his Instagram September 12: “Just married the love of my life and making Pops proud.”

