Montana Boyz star Mark Estes was previously accused of alleged assault.

A spokesperson for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six on Wednesday, January 5, that Estes, 24, had allegedly beaten up a group of college students in February 2021. Two of the victims were hospitalized at the time. Estes, meanwhile, was never charged with a crime.

The Gallatin County police officer claimed on Wednesday that Estes and his friends at Montana State University had allegedly gotten into a brawl with other students off-campus. Estes, who never publicly addressed the accusations, and his friends left by the time law enforcement responded to an emergency call. Officers did not arrive on the scene but at the hospital.

“If we’re coming to those kinds of things after the fact, we might not arrest the person even if there’s probable cause for them to be charged,” the officer, who worked on Estes’ case, told Page Six. “We’ll put in what’s called a request for prosecution at the County Attorney’s Office, and they will either issue a warrant or a summons if they feel that probable cause exists to continue on with the case.”

The officer did request that Estes be charged with aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault since there were two victims.

“I felt that there was probable cause [because] one person’s injuries sustained rose to the level of aggravated assault,” the officer said. “The other person who was involved, his injuries were significantly less, just minor scrapes and bruises, which is more of a misdemeanor charge.”

The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office ultimately opted against charging Estes or his friends because the incident appeared to be “mutual combat.”

Estes did not graduate from Montana State University; he later transferred to the Montana Technological University. He earned his degree in December 2023.

Since graduating, Estes has gone viral as a member of the Montana Boyz. Estes and his fellow members Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox create lip-sync videos on TikTok.

“We just goof around the yard,” Winterburn, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly in April of the group’s early success. “It was, like, some silly dance.”

The group’s videos ultimately gained the attention of Kristin Cavallari, who slid into Estes’ individual DMs. Cavallari, 37, and Estes confirmed their romance via social media in February.

“It’s very serious,” Estes told Us in April. “I’d say as serious as it gets.”

Cavallari shares three children with ex-husband Jay Cutler and she’s already introduced them to Estes.

“It’s been awesome, they’re great kids,” Estes gushed, noting he wasn’t hesitant about dating a single mother. “I was never saying no to that. But yeah, I think it’s just we have good chemistry and it just works out.”

The Hills alum, for her part, has not publicly addressed the allegations against Estes.