New year, same goals. Porsha Williams shared a telling message after her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, was spotted dining with four women.

“Nothing will stop my happy 2020! #SelfCare,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 9, alongside two photos of herself lounging in a cutout swimsuit next to a swimming pool.

Williams’ post came shortly after Radar Online published a video of McKinley, 39, hanging out with four women at Majestic Diner in Atlanta at 4 a.m. on Saturday, January 4. The Bravo personality was not among the group.

The website reported that one of the unidentified women rested her head on the entrepreneur’s shoulder, with an eyewitness saying, “It was like he was on a date with all of them.” Another woman was allegedly overheard telling the group that McKinley “slid into her DMs” on Instagram.

After the late-night meal, McKinley picked up the bill for the table before the fivesome left in a black Escalade with a driver, according to Radar.

Williams and McKinley have had a rocky relationship. They broke up in June 2019 after one year together — and less than three months after she gave birth to their daughter, Pilar. McKinley later admitted that he had cheated on Williams during her pregnancy, and their couples therapy sessions were documented on RHOA.

“After I heard what I needed to hear, I got up and stormed out,” the Dish Nation cohost recalled in an episode that aired in November 2019. “At that point, I didn’t want to hear anymore because, for me, I had just heard my fiancé say that he actually had sex with someone while I was carrying our child. I didn’t want to hear anything else. There was nothing else I needed to hear, nothing I needed to say. I didn’t need to know the reasons. I didn’t need to know anything else.”

However, Williams ultimately took McKinley back in August 2019. He subsequently blamed his infidelity on her postpartum depression before acknowledging on the show that it was “not a good enough” excuse.

The Original Hot Dog Factory owner re-proposed to the New Celebrity Apprentice alum in front of Bravo cameras, and she told Andy Cohen in December that they planned to marry sometime in 2020.

Williams was previously wed to former NFL player Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.