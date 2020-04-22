Just like Us! During Prince Charles’ coronavirus isolation period, the royal revealed that he passed the time by watching funny viral videos.

In a written essay for Country Life magazine, the 71-year-old Prince of Wales detailed his experience quarantining while recovering from the infectious disease. As a result, he noted the positive aspects of his time alone indoors.

“We have seen the very best use of technology,” he explained on Wednesday, April 22. “Allowing people to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing — and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!”

Charles pointed out another important realization that has come out of the pandemic, citing the world’s reliance on the agricultural industry to provide food for all. In doing so, he praised individuals working in the food industry on all levels for their continued efforts.

“The retailers have been doing an outstanding job responding to the unprecedented pressures, and so has the entire supply chain,” he wrote. “The delivery drivers, shelf-stackers and all the others serving shoppers are providing an immensely important service in this time of great need. Of course, it all begins with our farmers.”

Charles continued, “When was the last time anyone gave the availability of a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread, or fresh vegetables a second thought? Suddenly, these things are precious and valued. And this is how it always should be. Food does not happen by magic. If the past few weeks have proved anything, it is that we cannot take it for granted.”

In the U.K., the number of coronavirus cases has reached over 133,000 cases and more than 18,000 deaths have been confirmed. Charles, for his part, is among the number of diagnosed individuals who have recovered from the virus.

Clarence House confirmed on March 25 that Charles had a mild case of COVID-19, noting that he “otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last few days as usual.” The statement also confirmed that his wife, Duchess Camilla, did “not have the virus.”

On April 1, Charles spoke out about his experience and confirmed that he had recovered from the coronavirus. “Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus — luckily with relatively mild symptoms — I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he shared, adding that he and Camilla, 72, are “thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.